ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 761,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.83. 1,192,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

