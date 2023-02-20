ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 705 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for 0.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.4 %

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,252. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.