ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 910 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Equity Bancshares worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $39,078.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,445 shares in the company, valued at $994,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.73. 53,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,730. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $505.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

