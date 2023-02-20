ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 378.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 108,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.5% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 2,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $211.66. 4,985,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

