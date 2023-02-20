Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) PT Raised to $15.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,903. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

