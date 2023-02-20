Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $125.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

