Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elme Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELME traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. 1,443,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,315. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -194.29%.

ELME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.