Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Tops $194.04

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and $1.93 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $194.04 or 0.00781269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 191.72412716 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,961,221.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

