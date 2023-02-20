Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 4.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ET traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,039. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

