Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 392,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

