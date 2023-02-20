EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.59.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,185 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,946 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

