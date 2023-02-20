Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. TheStreet cut Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,524. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Entergy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Entergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

