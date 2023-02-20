EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $415.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.33.

EPAM traded down $7.80 on Friday, hitting $338.21. The company had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,027. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

