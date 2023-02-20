Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $364,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $716.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $700.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.47.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.