Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 70,659 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,659 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $454,740,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. 439,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,867. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

