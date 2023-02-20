Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.14. 2,039,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,643. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

