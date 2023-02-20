Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 533,793 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 520,328 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.44. 855,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,836. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

