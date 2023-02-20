Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.03. 1,673,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,588. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

