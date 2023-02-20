Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,726,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $223.87. 90,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,479. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.13.

