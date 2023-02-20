Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $51,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.03. 233,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

