Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 28,649 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $130,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.52. 414,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

