Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 297,530 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $77,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.56. 1,563,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,985. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

