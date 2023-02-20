Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,513 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $41,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.47. 1,866,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

