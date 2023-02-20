Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 20th (AAU, ADXS, AIBRF, AINC, AUMN, AWEVF, BKRIF, CRBP, ESBA, INOD)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

