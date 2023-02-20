Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 20th (AAU, ADXS, AIBRF, AINC, AUMN, AWEVF, BKRIF, CRBP, ESBA, INOD)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

