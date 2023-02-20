Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ESPR opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics
In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
