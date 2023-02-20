Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Tops $55.70 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Everdome has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $55.70 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

