Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE ES traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.27. 1,710,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

