Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Herbst Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. 20,758,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

