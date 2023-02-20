Fantom Market Cap Tops $1.44 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $264.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00424106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,965.34 or 0.28093555 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,404,776 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.