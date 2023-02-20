FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $2.97 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $44.35 million and approximately $4,509.49 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00012114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.0345612 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,071.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

