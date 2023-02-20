Flow Trading 39.9% Higher This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00005601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $162.27 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00423675 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.55 or 0.28065013 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.

