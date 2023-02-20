Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 680,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after buying an additional 383,436 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

