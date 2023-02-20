Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $10.86

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00043669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $802.75 million and $29.13 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,950,463 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

