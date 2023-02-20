FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 215.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 84,429 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 46.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 99,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

FS KKR Capital Profile

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.70 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

