FUNToken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.62 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $78.62 million and $1.99 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

