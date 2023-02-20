G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 540,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,929,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. 1,652,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

