G2 Capital Management LLC OH Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,383,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,412. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

