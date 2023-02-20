Gainplan LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gainplan LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

