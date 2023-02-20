Gainplan LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after buying an additional 233,881 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $202.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.
