Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0480

Gala (GALA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $335.09 million and approximately $249.11 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00423361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,952.66 or 0.28044214 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

