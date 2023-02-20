Galera Therapeutics’ (GRTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 481.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
