Galera Therapeutics’ (GRTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 481.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

About Galera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.