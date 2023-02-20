Galxe (GAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.65 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00009312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $125.76 million and approximately $34.65 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00420688 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,959.70 or 0.27867117 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.