Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.26. 3,815,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

