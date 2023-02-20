Gateway Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter.

PDP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,067. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

