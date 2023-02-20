Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $254,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

Tesla stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.31. 213,738,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,431,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

