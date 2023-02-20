Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.79. 3,759,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,785. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

