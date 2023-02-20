Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at UBS Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.30.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.77. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

