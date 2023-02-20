Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.37.

GNRC opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.77.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

