General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $76.77 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.