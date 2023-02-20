GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $289.52 million and $1.31 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

